UPDATE 2-Total merges solar units, ups SunPower stake

* SunPower to buy Tenesol for $165 mln in cash
* Total to buy 18.6 mln Sunpower shares in pvt placement
* After sale Total will own about 66 pct of SunPower
Dec 23 U.S. solar panel maker SunPower
Corp, a unit of French oil major Total, said
it had agreed to buy Total-owned Tenesol for $165.4 million in
cash in an expected deal that will regroup the French group's
solar business under one umbrella.
Total announced the $1.3 billion takeover of SunPower in
June. Philippe Boisseau, Total's head of gas and power, told
Reuters at the time that Total was planning a merger of its
photovoltaic subsidiary Tenesol with SunPower.
Concurrently with the closing of the acquisition, Total has
agreed to purchase 18.6 million shares of SunPower common stock
in a private placement at $8.80 per share, a 50 percent premium
to SunPower's Dec 22 closing price.
After the sale of Tenesol, Total will own about 66 percent
of SunPower shares.
Tenesol, which has solar panel manufacturing facilities in
France and South Africa, is expected to post revenue of about
200 million euros ($261.30 million) in 2011.
SunPower shares soared 26 percent in premarket treading.