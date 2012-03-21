UPDATE 1-SunPower appoints Boynton as CFO

March 21 Solar panel maker SunPower Corp
named company insider Charles Boynton as its chief
financial officer, effective immediately.
Boynton, who joined SunPower in June 2010, was named acting
CFO earlier this month, taking over from Dennis Arriola, whose
departure was announced in November as part of a
reorganization.
Prior to joining SunPower, Boynton was chief financial
officer for ServiceSource International.
The San Jose, California-based company, like its
competitors, has been hit by a steep drop in solar panel prices
and its shares have lost more than half of their value in the
last one year.
SunPower shares closed at $6.86 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.