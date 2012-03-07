UPDATE 1-SunPower names insider as acting CFO

BRIEF-Apple says its worldwide developers conference will be held in San Jose
* Apple says its worldwide developers conference will be held in San Jose from June 5-9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Names Charles Boynton as acting CFO
* CFO Dennis Arriola's departure announced last year
March 7 Solar panel maker SunPower Corp named company insider Charles Boynton as its acting finance head to replace Dennis Arriola, whose departure was announced in November as part of a reorganization.
Boynton, 44, who was a vice-president at the company, has taken over the new responsibility effective March 6, SunPower said in a statement.
Sunpower, majority-owned by French oil company Total SA , had said CFO Arriola will leave in March, while some other executives will take on expanded roles that will break down its management structure by region and enable faster decision-making.
The San Jose, California-based company, like its competitors, has been hit hard by a steep drop in solar panel prices and its shares have lost more than half of their value in the last one year.
The stock closed at $6.75 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
* Apple says its worldwide developers conference will be held in San Jose from June 5-9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Baxter debuts enteral nutrition ENFit syringe and accessory line during clinical nutrition week 2017
* PG&E Corp reaffirms FY 2017 NON-GAAP earnings per share view $3.55 to $3.75