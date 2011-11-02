UPDATE 1-SunPower settles California Valley lawsuit

Nov 2 SunPower Corp SPWRA.O has settled a
lawsuit with environmental and community groups, agreeing that
it will abandon the site of a proposed California solar project
within 50 years, the company said on Wednesday.
SunPower agreed it will only use the San Luis Obispo
County, California, site for its California Valley Solar Ranch
for 50 years.
The project is one of the largest solar developments in the
world.
After that time, the company said it will decommission the
project and restore it to its original natural habitat.
The agreement, with the North County Watch environmental
group and Carrizo Commons community group, also involves
"enhanced communication and collaboration" regarding
environmental monitoring.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)