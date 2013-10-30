SunPower third-quarter profit tops estimates

LOS ANGELES Oct 30 SunPower Corp on
Wednesday reported a quarterly profit that soared past
expectations thanks to stable prices and strong demand for its
solar panels and projects in the United States and an improving
market in Europe.
Net income was $108.4 million, or 73 cents per share,
compared with a net loss of $48.5 million, or 41 cents per
share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 44 cents per share. On
that basis, analysts had been expecting earnings of 25 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. SunPower in July
had forecast income of 15 cents to 35 cents a share.
SunPower is majority owned by France's Total SA.