SunPower has quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss

UPDATE 4-Bill O'Reilly out at Fox after harassment allegations
NEW YORK, April 19 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has parted ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.
April 24 SunPower Corp, a maker of solar panels, on Thursday reported a first-quarter profit compared with a year-ago loss as revenue rose in its largest North American market.
Profit in the quarter was $65 million, or 42 cents per share, compared with a loss of $54.7 million, or 46 cents in the same quarter a year earlier.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
NEW YORK, April 19 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has parted ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.
* Texas Instruments Inc - declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 19 Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday a driver of a 2002 Accord was seriously injured after a faulty Takata air bag inflator ruptured during a March 3 crash in Las Vegas, Nevada.