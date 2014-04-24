SunPower has quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss

April 24 SunPower Corp, a maker of solar panels, on Thursday reported a first-quarter profit compared with a year-ago loss as revenue rose in its largest North American market.

Profit in the quarter was $65 million, or 42 cents per share, compared with a loss of $54.7 million, or 46 cents in the same quarter a year earlier.

