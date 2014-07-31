版本:
SunPower profit falls as solar plant sales drop

SunPower Corp, the second-largest solar panel maker in the United States, reported a 30 percent fall in quarterly profit as it sold fewer solar plants.

Net income fell to $43.9 million, or 28 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 29, from $62.8 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, majority owned by French energy giant Total SA , said revenue fell about 4 percent to $621.1 million. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta and Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Additional Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
