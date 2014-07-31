SunPower profit falls as solar plant sales drop

METALS-Copper rises as French election lifts cyclical assets
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
SunPower Corp, the second-largest solar panel maker in the United States, reported a 30 percent fall in quarterly profit as it sold fewer solar plants.
Net income fell to $43.9 million, or 28 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 29, from $62.8 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, majority owned by French energy giant Total SA , said revenue fell about 4 percent to $621.1 million. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta and Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Additional Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
BRASILIA, April 24 Brazil's state development bank BNDES is considering raising funds in international markets, the bank's president Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Monday.
MUMBAI, April 24 India's Reliance Industries plans to spend a further $2.8 billion on its Jio telecoms business in the current quarter, it said on Monday, taking its investment in the venture to more than $30 billion.