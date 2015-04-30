Solar panel maker SunPower reports quarterly loss

April 30 SunPower Corp, the
second-largest maker of solar panels in the United States,
reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit,
as it sold fewer power plants.
The company reported a net loss of $9.6 million, or 7 cents
per shares, attributable to shareholders for the first quarter
ended March 29 compared with a profit of $65 million, or 42
cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 36.3 percent to $440.9 million.
SunPower sold fewer power plants in the quarter as it plans
to spin off some of its power plant assets into a separate
company, which it will co-own with rival First Solar Inc
.
(Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)