SunPower posts smaller quarterly loss; to cut costs

Nov 9 SunPower Corp, the No. 2 U.S.
solar panel maker, reported a smaller quarterly loss, and the
company said it would initiate cost-cutting programs.
The programs are expected to improve margins and reduce 2017
annual operating expenses to about $350 million, SunPower said
on Wednesday.
Net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $40.5
million, or 29 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct.
2, from $56.3 million, or 41 cents per share, a year
earlier.
The company, majority owned by French energy giant Total SA
, said revenue jumped 91.8 percent to $729.3 million,
largely helped by higher revenue from its power plant business.
