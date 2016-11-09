UPDATE 2-SunPower to slash costs as pricing seen challenging in 2017

* Expects to reduce 2017 oper expenses to about $350 mln
* Cuts 2016 revenue, gigawatts forecast
* Q3 rev of $729.3 mln vs est. of $801.7 mln
By Arathy S Nair
Nov 9 SunPower Corp, the No. 2 U.S.
solar panel maker, reported smaller-than-expected quarterly
revenue, and the company said it would boost efforts to rein in
costs to help counter challenging pricing in 2017.
The company is the second big U.S. solar company to warn on
prices. First Solar Inc, the largest U.S. solar
equipment maker, said last week a 30 percent slide in panel
prices presents significant challenges to the upcoming year.
Average selling price declined about 25 percent in the third
quarter due to a mismatch between supply and demand, SunPower
Chief Executive Tom Werner said on a post-earnings conference
call on Wednesday.
Solar companies have been hard hit after stiff competition
pushed prices lower and as customers held off buying solar
panels in the hope of a further decline in prices.
"We do not expect price reductions to continue at this pace
but we do believe that the panel price environment will remain
very challenging into 2017," Werner said.
The company said it expected the cost cuts to reduce 2017
annual operating expenses to about $350 million. The company's
total operating expenses was $450.9 million for its fiscal year
2015.
SunPower, which said in August it would slash about 15
percent jobs as it realigns its power plant business and
manufacturing operations, cut its full-year revenue and
gigawatts forecast for the third time.
The company trimmed its adjusted revenue forecast to $2.6
billion-$2.8 billion from the $3 billion-$3.2 billion it
forecast in August.
SunPower said it expected to deploy 1.325-1.355 gigawatts
(GW), down from its prior expectation of 1.45-1.65 GW.
The company said it would host a conference call on Dec. 7
to provide details related to its cost-cutting initiatives.
Net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $40.5
million, or 29 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct.
2, from $56.3 million, or 41 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 68 cents per
share, way ahead of analysts' average expectation of 38 cents.
The company, majority owned by French energy giant Total SA
, said revenue jumped 91.8 percent to $729.3 million,
largely helped by its power plant business.
Analysts on average had expected revenue $801.7 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
SunPower's shares were down 2.2 percent in extended trading
on Wednesday. They had fallen to a near 4-year low in regular
trading following Republican Donald Trump's surprise win in the
U.S. presidential election.
Analysts said a Trump presidency and a Republican
legislature could result in uncertainty in the solar industry
and reduction in many Federal-level solar incentives.
