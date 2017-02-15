SunPower posts bigger quarterly loss

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 SunPower Corp's quarterly loss widened, as the No. 2 U.S. solar panel maker took a bigger restructuring charge.
The company's net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $275.1 million, or $1.99 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 1, from $40.5 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.
SunPower said it recorded a $175.8 million charge related to restructuring expenses in the latest quarter, compared with $31.2 million a year earlier.
The company, majority owned by French energy giant Total SA , said revenue jumped 40.5 percent to $1.02 billion.
SunPower said in December it would lay off 25 percent of its workforce and close a plant as it cuts costs to counter the slump in prices. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017