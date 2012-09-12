SunPower to supply more than 100 MW solar panels to Toshiba

BRIEF-U.S. DOJ, EPA announce $15 mln settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
* Department of Justice and EPA announce $15 million settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
Sept 12 Solar panel maker SunPower Corp said it will supply more than 100 megawatt (MW) solar panels to Japan's Toshiba Corp under a multi-year agreement.
SunPower has been looking to grow in Asia as the solar sector battles with pressured margins due to weak European demand and a glut that has dragged down prices.
The company said it has delivered about 70 MW of solar panels to Toshiba since the first agreement in 2010.
The San Jose, California-based company said last month it expects nearly 10 percent of its revenue in 2012 to come from Japan.
Shares of SunPower Corp were slightly up at $4.83 after the bell. They closed at $4.80 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.
* Department of Justice and EPA announce $15 million settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Court acknowledges that certification does not indicate that contractual pricing at issue is inappropriate