版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 13日 星期四 05:28 BJT

SunPower to supply more than 100 MW solar panels to Toshiba

Sept 12 Solar panel maker SunPower Corp said it will supply more than 100 megawatt (MW) solar panels to Japan's Toshiba Corp under a multi-year agreement.

SunPower has been looking to grow in Asia as the solar sector battles with pressured margins due to weak European demand and a glut that has dragged down prices.

The company said it has delivered about 70 MW of solar panels to Toshiba since the first agreement in 2010.

The San Jose, California-based company said last month it expects nearly 10 percent of its revenue in 2012 to come from Japan.

Shares of SunPower Corp were slightly up at $4.83 after the bell. They closed at $4.80 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐