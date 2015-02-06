版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 6日 星期五 13:57 BJT

Sunrise says prices IPO at 68 Sfr per share in market debut

ZURICH Feb 6 Swiss telecoms firm Sunrise on Friday said it will sell its shares at 68 Swiss francs per share in its stock market debut.

The pricing gives the Swisscom rival a market capitalization of 3.06 billion Swiss francs ($3.31 billion), making it Switzerland's biggest flotation since 2006.

Sunrise, which is using Swiss tennis star Roger Federer to promote its brand, has said it plans to use the proceeds from the initial public offering (IPO) to pay down debt and step up its challenge to Swisscom, the market leader. ($1 = 0.9231 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Sunil Nair)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐