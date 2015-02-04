Books in Sunrise IPO to close Feb. 4, earlier than planned-sources

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on on Jan 23
ZURICH, Jan 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
ZURICH/FRANKFURT Feb 4 Books in the stock market flotation of Swiss telecoms firm Sunrise will close on Feb. 4 at 1630 GMT, earlier than previously expected, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
"Books will close to new orders at 1730 Swiss time today," one of the sources said.
On Tuesday, Reuters reported Sunrise, which is backed by European private equity fund CVC, will likely sell its shares at between 65 and 70 Swiss francs apiece in the stock market listing.
A spokesman for Sunrise was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ruppert Pretterklieber in Zurich and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Potter)
ZURICH, Jan 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
ZURICH, Jan 23 Testing and inspection firm SGS on Monday posted an unexpected fall in full-year net profit and said it is on course to meet revenue growth projected in the company's 2020 strategic plan.
* Says launches new cobas m 511 analyser Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)