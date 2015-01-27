Books covered for IPO of Swiss telecoms firm Sunrise - source

LONDON Jan 27 Books are covered for the stock market flotation of Swiss telecoms firm Sunrise, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

"Books were covered by lunchtime," the source said, adding that demand had been strong from both institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earlier the company, backed by European private equity fund CVC, said it expected to be valued at up to 3.3 billion Swiss francs ($3.66 billion) after setting a price range of 58-78 francs per share. ($1 = 0.9028 Swiss Francs) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)