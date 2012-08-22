版本:
Health Care REIT to buy Sunrise for $845 mln

Aug 22 Sunrise Senior Living Inc said it will be bought by Health Care REIT Inc for about $845 million.

The $14.50 per share offer represents a 62.4 percent premium to Sunrise's Tuesday close.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2013.

Goldman Sachs & Co and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc acted as financial advisers to Sunrise.

