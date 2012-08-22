Health Care REIT to buy Sunrise for $845 mln

BRIEF-Realty Income prices upsized offering of 10.85 mln shares at $62 per shr
* Realty Income announces pricing of upsized 10.85 million share common stock offering
Aug 22 Sunrise Senior Living Inc said it will be bought by Health Care REIT Inc for about $845 million.
The $14.50 per share offer represents a 62.4 percent premium to Sunrise's Tuesday close.
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2013.
Goldman Sachs & Co and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc acted as financial advisers to Sunrise.
* Prosper Marketplace closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 billion of loans with consortium of institutional investors
Feb 27 Uber Technologies Inc has asked a senior executive to leave the company for failing to disclose a sexual harassment allegation stemming from his tenure at Alphabet Inc's Google, an Uber spokeswoman said on Monday.