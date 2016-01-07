版本:
Sunrun exits Nevada, affecting hundreds of jobs

Jan 7 Solar panel installer Sunrun Inc said it has ceased all operations in Nevada, after the state reduced credits customers receive for selling excess solar power to the grid.

Sunrun, which partners with local installation companies, said on Thursday it expects hundreds of job losses in the state. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

