Sunrun exits Nevada, affecting hundreds of jobs

BRIEF-Boeing responds to IAM filing second petition to unionize Boeing South Carolina
* notified that IAM union petitioned national labor relations board second time for union election at North Charleston, S.C. facilities
Jan 7 Solar panel installer Sunrun Inc said it has ceased all operations in Nevada, after the state reduced credits customers receive for selling excess solar power to the grid.
Sunrun, which partners with local installation companies, said on Thursday it expects hundreds of job losses in the state. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 6.06 percent passive stake in TAL Education Group as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jwLa3o) Further company coverage: