UPDATE 1-Sunrun says audit committee reviewing report on cancellations

(Adds details on WSJ article, previous Sunrun statement, share
price)
June 2 Sunrun Inc's board of directors
is investigating a Wall Street Journal report last month that
said former employees manipulated sales data around the time of
the U.S. solar installer's 2015 initial public offering.
In a brief statement posted on its website, Sunrun said its
executive team had asked the board's audit committee to review
the Journal's article. The statement is dated June 1.
"Sunrun's executive team is committed to transparency and
looks forward to taking any and all appropriate actions in
response to the Audit Committee's eventual findings," the
statement said.
Sunrun officials could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that former
managers at Sunrun said they were told by their superiors to
delay reporting hundreds of customer cancellations during
several months in the middle of 2015. Sunrun went public in
August 2015.
In a statement on May 22, the date the article was
published, Sunrun Chief Executive Officer Lynn Jurich said an
internal review had offered no evidence that sales employees had
changed cancellation dates in the company's system as was
reported.
Sunrun shares were down a penny at $5.12 Friday on the
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Lisa
Shumaker)