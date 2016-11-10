Sunrun raises full-year 2016 solar installations view

Nov 10 Sunrun Inc on Thursday reported
higher-than-expected third-quarter solar system installations,
prompting it to raise its outlook for the year.
The company's shares rose 3 percent in after-hours trade to
$4.85 after closing at $4.71 on the Nasdaq.
San Francisco-based Sunrun reported total deployments of 80
megawatts, topping its 72 MW forecast. It expects the same level
of deployments in the fourth quarter and raised its full year
forecast to 285 MW from a range of 270 MW to 280 MW.
Total revenue rose to $112 million in the quarter, up 36
percent from $82.6 million. The company posted a net profit of
16 cents a share compared with a net loss of 41 cents a share in
the same quarter last year.
Sunrun has a goal of becoming cash flow positive, but will
take several more quarters to get there, executives said on a
conference call with analysts.
Sunrun and its competitors, like SolarCity Corp,
must raise large amounts of cash to fund their rapid growth of
no-money-down solar systems that are paid for by customers over
20-year contracts.
Residential solar has slowed in the last year, particularly
in California, its top market. But Sunrun said it still expects
overall industry growth of about 20 percent a year.
"The fundamentals are sound in this industry," Chief
Executive Lynn Jurich said.
The company said it had succeeded in increasing its market
share during the quarter, and added that consumers still
overwhelmingly choose leases over owning their own panels.
Sunrun's percentage of solar system sales fell to 10 percent
in the third quarter from 15 percent in the second quarter.
The company said sales and marketing costs fell 18 percent
to 64 cents per watt from 78 cents a watt in the second quarter.
Sunrun also said it has finance capacity through roughly the
second quarter of 2017.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom, editing by G Crosse)