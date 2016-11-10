Sunrun raises full-year 2016 solar installations view

Nov 10 Sunrun Inc on Thursday reported higher-than-expected third-quarter solar system installations, prompting it to raise its outlook for the year.

The company's shares rose 3 percent in after-hours trade to $4.85 after closing at $4.71 on the Nasdaq.

San Francisco-based Sunrun reported total deployments of 80 megawatts, topping its 72 MW forecast. It expects the same level of deployments in the fourth quarter and raised its full year forecast to 285 MW from a range of 270 MW to 280 MW.

Total revenue rose to $112 million in the quarter, up 36 percent from $82.6 million. The company posted a net profit of 16 cents a share compared with a net loss of 41 cents a share in the same quarter last year.

Sunrun has a goal of becoming cash flow positive, but will take several more quarters to get there, executives said on a conference call with analysts.

Sunrun and its competitors, like SolarCity Corp, must raise large amounts of cash to fund their rapid growth of no-money-down solar systems that are paid for by customers over 20-year contracts.

Residential solar has slowed in the last year, particularly in California, its top market. But Sunrun said it still expects overall industry growth of about 20 percent a year.

"The fundamentals are sound in this industry," Chief Executive Lynn Jurich said.

The company said it had succeeded in increasing its market share during the quarter, and added that consumers still overwhelmingly choose leases over owning their own panels.

Sunrun's percentage of solar system sales fell to 10 percent in the third quarter from 15 percent in the second quarter.

The company said sales and marketing costs fell 18 percent to 64 cents per watt from 78 cents a watt in the second quarter.

Sunrun also said it has finance capacity through roughly the second quarter of 2017. (Reporting by Nichola Groom, editing by G Crosse)