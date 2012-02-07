CIC among investors in Sunshine Oilsands HK IPO - source

HONG KONG Feb 7 Three cornerstone
investors pledged $350 million toward Canadian oil explorer
Sunshine Oilsands Ltd's Hong Kong initial public offering, a
source with direct knowledge of the IPO plan told Reuters on
Tuesday.
The pledges account for nearly half of the up to $700
million deal, which would be the biggest IPO in the world so far
this year.
Sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp agreed
to buy $150 million worth of shares in Sunshine Oilsands, which
owns 1.14 million acres of oil sands leases in the Athabasca
region in Canada's Alberta province.
State-owned China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec Group), parent
of listed China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
made $150 million in commitments, while
Washington-based asset manager EIG Global Energy Partners
pledged $50 million, added the source, who was not authorised to
speak publicly on the matter.