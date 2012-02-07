UPDATE 1-CIC, Sinopec among investors in oil sands IPO-source

* CIC, Sinopec each pledge $150 mln for Sunshine IPO-source
* EIG commits $50 mln in up to $700 mln Hong Kong IPO
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Feb 7 Sovereign wealth fund
China Investment Corp (CIC) and state refiner Sinopec
are among the three cornerstone investors to pledge $350 million
toward Canadian oil explorer Sunshine Oilsands Ltd's Hong Kong
IPO, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The three institutions are taking up nearly half of Sunshine
Oilsands' planned $700 million initial public offering (IPO),
the source told Reuters on Tuesday. The offering will be the
biggest stock market float in the world so far this year.
CIC and China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec Group), parent of
listed China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
, have each agreed to buy $150 million worth of
shares in Sunshine Oilsands, the source said.
Washington-based asset manager EIG Global Energy Partners
pledged $50 million, the source added.
Cornerstone investors back many Asian listings, committing
to buy large, guaranteed stakes and agreeing to a lock-up period
during which they will not sell their shares.
The source was not authorised to speak publicly about the
matter. Both CIC and Sinopec were not available for immediate
comment. Sunshine and EIG could not be reached immediately.
The IPO will consist of all new shares, representing 25
percent of the company's expanded capital, one source with
direct knowledge of the plans previously told Reuters.
Calgary-based Sunshine Oilsands owns 1.14 million acres of
oil sand leases in the Athabasca region in Canada's Alberta
province.
The company and its bankers started drumming up demand for
the offering on Jan. 30. They are expected to start a roadshow
to take orders on the deal on Feb. 15 or possibly a week later,
the source added.
Sunshine Oilsands had raised about $230 million in March
last year from a group of investors including a unit of Bank of
China, China Life Insurance (Overseas)
and Hong Kong private equity fund Cross-Strait Common
Development Fund.
Sunshine's IPO will be the first major share sale to get off
the blocks in Hong Kong in what is expected to be another slow
year for IPOs after demand for new listings slumped 42 percent
in 2011 from the year before..
A handful of companies have gone public in Hong Kong since
the beginning of the new year, with small-sized deals that
raised a total of about HK$1.4 billion ($181 million).
Other new listings around the world have also lagged behind
the mega offerings seen in 2011, with oil producer RusPetro
taking the top spot so far with at $250 million from its
London IPO last month.
BOC International, Deutsche Bank and Morgan
Stanley were hired as joint global coordinators and joint
sponsors of Sunshine's IPO.