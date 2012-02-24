版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 24日 星期五 15:29 BJT

Sunshine Oilsands prices HK IPO at HK$4.86/share - source

HONG KONG Feb 24 Canadian oil explorer Sunshine Oilsands Ltd has priced its Hong Kong initial public offering at HK$4.86 per share, the bottom of an indicative range, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Friday.

Calgary-based Sunshine Oilsands, which is selling 923.3 million new shares, is set to raise HK$4.49 billion ($579 million) through the IPO. It had marketed the offer at an indicative range of HK$4.86-HK$5.08 per share, seeking to raise up to $700 million including a greenshoe option to meet additional demand for the stock.

The source was not authorised to speak publicly on the IPO details. Sunshine Oilsands could not be reached for immediate comment.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐