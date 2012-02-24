Sunshine Oilsands prices HK IPO at HK$4.86/share - source

HONG KONG Feb 24 Canadian oil explorer
Sunshine Oilsands Ltd has priced its Hong Kong initial public
offering at HK$4.86 per share, the bottom of an indicative
range, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters
on Friday.
Calgary-based Sunshine Oilsands, which is selling
923.3 million new shares, is set to raise HK$4.49 billion ($579
million) through the IPO. It had marketed the offer at an
indicative range of HK$4.86-HK$5.08 per share, seeking to raise
up to $700 million including a greenshoe option to meet
additional demand for the stock.
The source was not authorised to speak publicly on the IPO
details. Sunshine Oilsands could not be reached for immediate
comment.