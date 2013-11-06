UPDATE 2-Suntech applies for provisional liquidation in Cayman Islands

Nov 6 Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd,
once the world's largest maker of solar panels, said it had
filed an application for provisional liquidation in the Cayman
Islands, where the New York-listed Chinese company is
incorporated.
Suntech also said it would consider pursuing a filing in the
United States that would allow U.S. courts to recognize a
foreign bankruptcy as the main proceeding and block creditors
from seizing the company's U.S. assets.
Suntech shares fell 14 percent to $1.29 on Wednesday morning
on the New York Stock Exchange, way below their life high of
$86.28 in December 2007.
"We do think this is the end for Suntech," Raymond James
analyst Ryan Berney said.
Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Ltd agreed
last week to buy Suntech's main manufacturing unit, Wuxi
Suntech, for $492 million, leaving Suntech with few other
assets.
Wuxi Suntech was dragged into bankruptcy proceeding by
Chinese creditors in March, days after Suntech defaulted on a
principal payment on $541 million of convertible bonds.
"Shunfeng is buying essentially all of Suntech's production
capacity and technology portfolio, apparently leaving the
U.S.-listed holding company a quasi-empty shell," Berney said.
After the sale of its main manufacturing unit, Suntech is
left with little more than its U.S. sales and distribution
business and an investment company that holds solar power plants
in Italy.
However, some of these plants are under investigation in
Italy for illegally availing state subsidies.
"By commencing such proceeding in the Cayman Islands, the
company will have the benefit of protection and additional time
to complete negotiations and conclude the restructuring in the
best interests of all stakeholders," Suntech said on Wednesday.
The company, which has been unable to recover from a steep
slide in panel prices caused by global oversupply, said last
week that it would contest a bankruptcy petition filed against
it in the United States by some bondholders.
A group of four U.S. bondholders made the filing for
liquidation after Suntech repeatedly deferred payments on its
overseas bonds.