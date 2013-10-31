Suntech to challenge involuntary bankruptcy petition

Oct 31 Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd
said it intended to challenge a petition for involuntary
bankruptcy filed against it in the United States by some
bondholders.
A group of four bondholders holding about $1.6 million of
the company's 3 percent convertible senior notes due 2013 made
the filing under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.
Suntech defaulted in March on a payment on its $541 million
convertible bonds, prompting its main manufacturing unit, Wuxi
Suntech, to file for bankruptcy protection in China five days
later.
Suntech said it had until Nov. 6 to respond to a filing made
in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New
York.