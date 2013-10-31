UPDATE 1-Suntech to challenge U.S. bondholders' bankruptcy push

* Four U.S. bondholders seek Chapter 7 proceedings against
Suntech
* Suntech has until Nov. 6 to respond to the filing
Oct 31 Chinese solar panel maker Suntech Power
Holdings Co Ltd said it intended to contest a bankruptcy
petition filed against it in the United States by some
bondholders.
U.S.-listed Suntech's shares fell as much as 8 percent to a
low of $1.30.
A group of four U.S. bondholders, holding about $1.6 million
of the debt-laden company's 3 percent convertible senior notes
due 2013, made the filing under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy
Code.
In a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, or liquidation, a trustee is
appointed to oversee the sale of a company's assets to raise
money to repay creditors.
Suntech defaulted in March on a principal payment on its
$541 million convertible bonds, prompting its main manufacturing
unit, Wuxi Suntech, to file for bankruptcy protection in China
five days later.
Suntech, once the largest panel maker in the world, has not
been able to recover after a global glut of panels depressed
selling prices and the withdrawal of subsidies in top European
solar markets. Its stock price has collapsed since touching a
life-high of $86.28 in December 2007.
One of the four U.S. bondholders is Trondheim Capital
Partners LP. Colin Peterson, a managing director at the
distressed-debt firm, told Reuters in March that he would sue
Suntech if it failed to make the payments.
Analysts have long warned that Suntech's overseas
bondholders had slim chances of recovering their money, though
the company has continued to enjoy government support while
under bankruptcy proceedings in China.
Suntech said on Wednesday that Wuxi Guolian, the investment
arm of the city government of Wuxi where the company is
headquartered, could invest at least $150 million to support a
restructuring of the company.
The closely watched restructuring is moving forward with
China's Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Ltd
potentially buying Wuxi Suntech, according to sources.
Suntech has repeatedly struck deals with its U.S.
bondholders to defer payment on the $541 million loan, but the
company said on Thursday that a judgment had been ruled in favor
of certain bondholders with respect to repayment of their notes.
Suntech said it had until Nov. 6 to respond to the Chapter 7
filing made in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern
District of New York.
Suntech shares were down 4.3 percent at $1.24 in late
