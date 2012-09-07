Suntech's chief commercial officer resigns

Sept 7 Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd,
the world's largest maker of solar panels, said its chief
commercial officer Andrew Beebe had resigned due to personal
reasons.
The Chinese company said it does not intend to find a
replacement for Beebe and that its sales and marketing will be
overseen by the chief executive officer.
Beebe's resignation comes less than a month after the
company's founder and Chief Executive Zhengrong Shi resigned.
Andrew Beebe -- who joined the company in 2008 following
Suntech's acquisition of California-based regional solar
installer EI Solutions -- would retire from the company in a
couple of months, Suntech added.
Beebe's resignation follows a string of top executive
departures at U.S. solar and biofuel companies over the past
year as the sector continues to suffer from a supply glut that
has hammered share prices.
The announcement also comes in the middle of an
investigation launched by the European Commission on Thursday
into suspected dumping of solar panels by Chinese producers.
Suntech's shares, which have lost 60 percent of their value
this year, closed at 78 cents per share on the New York Stock
Exchange on Thursday.