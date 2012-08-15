版本:
2012年 8月 15日

Suntech CEO steps down, CFO to take top job

Aug 15 Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd said Chief Executive Officer Zhegrong Shi stepped down from the top job at the company and will be replaced by Chief Financial Officer David King.

The company has seen its share price sink in recent weeks after it disclosed it had likely been defrauded by a power plant project partner.

