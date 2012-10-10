Solar panel maker Suntech's interim CFO steps down

Oct 10 Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd,
the world's largest maker of solar panels, said its interim
chief financial officer Anlin Ting-Mason had stepped down due to
personal reasons.
The Chinese solar panel maker, which is struggling to shore
up finances amid a growing cash shortfall, said Chief Executive
David King will become acting CFO while the company looks for
Mason's replacement.
King was Suntech's CFO before he took over as CEO in August.
Mason will continue as CFO of Suntech America, the company
said in a regulatory filing.
The company has witnessed a string of executive departures
in the last couple of months. Founder and CEO Zhengrong Shi
stepped down in August and chief commercial officer Andrew Beebe
resigned last month.
Almost all the top U.S.-listed solar companies, including
First Solar Inc, Canadian Solar Inc and JA
Solar Holdings Co, have seen either their CEO or CFO
leave over the past year.
Shares of Suntech closed at 89 cents on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange. The company said last month it did not meet
the exchange's criteria for continued listing.