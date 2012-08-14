Suntech says wins court order to freeze GSF assets

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Aug 14 Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd said it won court orders to freeze the worldwide assets of its partner GSF Capital and GSF owner Javier Romero and to have a court-appointed manager oversee those assets.
Suntech has previously said GSF may have defrauded it by not posting collateral for loans on solar projects in Italy.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.