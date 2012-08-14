版本:
Suntech says wins court order to freeze GSF assets

Aug 14 Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd said it won court orders to freeze the worldwide assets of its partner GSF Capital and GSF owner Javier Romero and to have a court-appointed manager oversee those assets.

Suntech has previously said GSF may have defrauded it by not posting collateral for loans on solar projects in Italy.

