UPDATE 1-Suntech says wins court orders freezing GSF assets

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Aug 14 Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd said it won court orders freezing the worldwide assets of its partner in a solar development fund, GSF Capital, and GSF owner Javier Romero.
Suntech, which said it had taken legal action against GSF in several jurisdictions, did not disclose which country's court ordered the asset freeze. It said a court-appointed manager would oversee the frozen assets.
Suntech said late last month that GSF appeared to have defrauded it by falsely claiming it had posted 560 million euros ($691.68 million) in German bonds as collateral for solar power plant projects built by Suntech's Global Solar Fund subsidiary in Italy.
Suntech, which has been seeking to sell its 80 percent stake in Global Solar Fund to raise money to cover debt payments, said the bonds pledged as collateral appear to never have been posted as collateral.
Shares in Suntech have dropped 17 percent since July 30, when it reported the suspected fraud.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.