Suntech settles with partner in solar development fund

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 7 Solar panel maker Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd said it had settled disputes over a partner's claim that it held German bonds as collateral for its investment in a solar development fund.
GSF Capital was a partner in a Luxembourg-based investment fund, GSF Sicar, that developed solar power plants. GSF Capital owned 10 percent of the fund and the rest was owned by Suntech and Zhengrong Shi, Suntech's founder.
Suntech said in July that GSF appeared to have defrauded it by falsely claiming it had posted 560 million euros ($728 million) in German bonds as collateral for solar power plants built by GSF Sicar in Italy.
As part of the settlement announced on Thursday, GSF Capital will dispose of its stake in the fund for an undisclosed amount, Suntech said.
Suntech's equity interest in the fund will increase to 88.15 percent from 79.3 percent and Zhengrong Shi's equity interest will rise to 11.85 percent from 10.7 percent.
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company. * BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since
TOKYO, April 11 Toshiba Corp aims to file its twice-delayed business results on Tuesday afternoon without an endorsement from its auditors, one person familiar with the matter said, increasing the likelihood of a delisting.