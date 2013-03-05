Suntech founder calls his removal as chairman 'invalid'

LOS ANGELES, March 5 Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd founder Zhengrong Shi on Tuesday said his removal from the solar panel maker's executive chairman post by the board of directors a day earlier was "invalid and of no effect."

"I am fully committed to continuing to serve the company as executive chairman to the best of my ability and to guide it through these difficult times," Shi said in a statement.

On Monday, Suntech issued a statement naming Susan Wang as chairman of the board. It said Shi would remain a director of the company.

Suntech officials could not immediately be reached for comment.