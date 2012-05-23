Suntech posts 1st-qtr loss on lower shipments, selling prices

UPDATE 3-Medtronic's sales, profit beat estimates; shares rise
* Shares rise 2.7 pct (Adds details from conference call, updates shares)
May 23 Solar equipment maker Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd posted a first-quarter loss as shipments and selling prices declined.
Net loss attributable to holders of American Depositary Shares (ADS) was $133 million, or 74 cents per ADS, for the first quarter, compared with net income of $31.9 million, or 17 cents per ADS, a year ago.
The China-based company's revenue fell 53 percent to $409.5 million.
* Shares rise 2.7 pct (Adds details from conference call, updates shares)
* Door open for banks to apply for immunity (Adds comments by Investec in paragraphs 11-13)
* CENTRAL FEDERAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 4TH QUARTER 2016 AND FULL YEAR 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS