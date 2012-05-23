Suntech posts 1st-qtr loss on lower shipments, selling prices

May 23 Solar equipment maker Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd posted a first-quarter loss as shipments and selling prices declined.

Net loss attributable to holders of American Depositary Shares (ADS) was $133 million, or 74 cents per ADS, for the first quarter, compared with net income of $31.9 million, or 17 cents per ADS, a year ago.

The China-based company's revenue fell 53 percent to $409.5 million.