UPDATE 2-Suntech sees forex charge, strong Q3 revenue

Nov 9 Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd STP.N said on Wednesday that its third-quarter revenues would top Wall Street forecasts but that its losses related to currency volatility would be much bigger than expected.

The Wuxi, China-based company, whose shares have tumbled 65 percent so far this year, said it would move to cut operating expenses by at least 20 percent next year as its struggles to deal with a glut of supplies on the global market.

The solar industry has suffered due to a 40 percent drop in the price of solar panels over the past several months that had eroded profit margins and sent share prices tumbling.

Later on Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Commerce is expected to announce whether to proceed with an investigation into a complaint that Chinese solar manufacturers have been dumping their products at below-market prices into the U.S. market.

Suntech, whose annual production capacity reached 2.4 gigawatts of solar modules at the end of the second quarter, said it would halt its capacity expansion next year and seek to hike its working capital by the end of 2011.

The volatility in the U.S. dollar-euro exchange rate, particularly in September, will force the company to incur a significantly larger-than-expected foreign exchange losses, Suntech said.

The company said it would incur up to $10 million in severance costs in the second half of 2011, but it did not give any details on job cuts.

China-based Suntech is the largest producer of photovoltaic solar panels in the world by volume, but investors have been wary about its future and its market value lags rivals such at Trina Solar (TSL.N) and Yingli Green Energy (YGE.N).

The company said its third quarter revenues would exceed $800 million, above the $776 million that analysts have forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gross margins are expected to be about 13 percent, the high end of the range it had forecast a quarter ago.

Shares of Suntech, which is scheduled to release its third-quarter earnings Nov. 22, fell 7 percent in premarket trading. (Reporting by Matt Daily, editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Dave Zimmerman)