UPDATE 1-Suntech cuts full-year shipment outlook

Aug 31 Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd cut
its full-year shipment forecast, joining a list of peers who
have issued similar warnings this week as the solar equipment
industry grapples with a glut of panels and a near two-year
slump in prices.
The company said it now expects full-year shipments to be
between 1.8 gigawatt (GW) and 2.0 GW, lower than its previous
forecast of 2.1 GW to 2.5 GW.
"We will manage the balance between price and volume in
order to improve margins," Chief Executive David King said.
An oversupply of solar panels has sent prices plunging and
erased margins, keeping much of the industry in the red and
causing some to shut shop.
China-based solar equipment makers have been hit by
anti-dumping tariffs imposed by the United States and face
similar actions in Europe.
Earlier this week, rivals Yingli Green Energy Holding Co
, JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd and Trina Solar Ltd.
cut their shipment forecasts.
Suntech said it expects current-quarter gross margin to be
in the low single digits. However, it estimated second-quarter
gross margin to be a negative 10 percent. The company had
forecast gross margins of 3 percent to 6 percent.
The company estimated second-quarter shipments at 33 percent
above preceding quarter levels - higher than its prior forecast
of a 20 percent growth.
Greater demand from European markets, China, Japan and
Australia drove sequential shipment growth in the second
quarter, CEO King said.
Second-quarter revenue was estimated to be about $471
million. Analysts on average were expecting $474.6 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.