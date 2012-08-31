UPDATE 1-Suntech cuts full-year shipment outlook

Aug 31 Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd cut its full-year shipment forecast, joining a list of peers who have issued similar warnings this week as the solar equipment industry grapples with a glut of panels and a near two-year slump in prices.

The company said it now expects full-year shipments to be between 1.8 gigawatt (GW) and 2.0 GW, lower than its previous forecast of 2.1 GW to 2.5 GW.

"We will manage the balance between price and volume in order to improve margins," Chief Executive David King said.

An oversupply of solar panels has sent prices plunging and erased margins, keeping much of the industry in the red and causing some to shut shop.

China-based solar equipment makers have been hit by anti-dumping tariffs imposed by the United States and face similar actions in Europe.

Earlier this week, rivals Yingli Green Energy Holding Co , JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd and Trina Solar Ltd. cut their shipment forecasts.

Suntech said it expects current-quarter gross margin to be in the low single digits. However, it estimated second-quarter gross margin to be a negative 10 percent. The company had forecast gross margins of 3 percent to 6 percent.

The company estimated second-quarter shipments at 33 percent above preceding quarter levels - higher than its prior forecast of a 20 percent growth.

Greater demand from European markets, China, Japan and Australia drove sequential shipment growth in the second quarter, CEO King said.

Second-quarter revenue was estimated to be about $471 million. Analysts on average were expecting $474.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.