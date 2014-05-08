JBIC mulls dollar loans for Suntory's Beam financing -sources

TOKYO May 8 State-run Japan Bank for
International Cooperation (JBIC) is considering providing
subordinated dollar loans as part of Suntory Holdings Ltd's
financing of its recent purchase of U.S. spirits
company Beam Inc, people with direct knowledge of the matter
said on Thursday.
JBIC would lend the company more than 200 billion yen ($1.97
billion) worth of dollar loans to Suntory as the drink maker
lines up more than 800 billion yen in debt financing for Japan's
third-biggest outbound deal ever, the sources said.
The privately held Japanese company is also arranging the
sale of senior and subordinated loans to banks and insurers to
ensure longer-term funding of its recently completed $13.6
billion purchase of the maker of Jim Beam and Maker's Mark
bourbons, sources said earlier.
Spokeswomen for Suntory and JBIC declined to comment.
The fund-raising is to refinance the bulk of a $12.5 billion
bridge loan, which was arranged and underwritten by Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ after Suntory announced the purchase in
January.
($1 = 101.7150 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by William Mallard and
Edmund Klamann)