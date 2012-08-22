SunTrust says revised capital plan gets Fed's nod

Aug 22 SunTrust Banks Inc said the
Federal Reserve did not object to the bank's revised capital
plan submitted in June in connection with the Comprehensive
Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR).
SunTrust, which suffered large losses due to the financial
crisis, was one of the four large U.S. banks whose capital
plans, including raising dividends and initiating stock
buybacks, was rejected by the Federal Reserve Board in March as
part of its stress-test reviews.
The bank had said last month that it did not request the Fed
to allow it to return additional capital, either by a dividend
increase or by buy back of shares, in its revised plan.
SunTrust expects to re-evaluate its capital deployment
alternatives as part of the 2013 CCAR process, the Atlanta-based
bank said in a statement. The submission of the 2013 capital
plan is due next January.
The bank's shares, which touched a year-high of $25.76 on
Tuesday, closed at $25.20 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Wednesday.