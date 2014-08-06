SunTrust says cooperating with U.S. foreclosure expense probe

Aug 6 SunTrust Banks Inc, a U.S. southeast regional bank, on Wednesday said it is cooperating with the office of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in New York in a broader-based industry investigation regarding claims for foreclosure-related expenses charged by law firms.

In a regulatory filing, the Atlanta-based lender said the charges concern the foreclosure of loans guaranteed or insured by government-controlled mortgage companies Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by the Federal Housing Administration.

SunTrust said the probe relates to a private whistleblower lawsuit that was filed under seal, and which remains in its early stages. It said it "engaged in dialogue" with Bharara's office about a possible resolution to this matter, but was unable to reach an agreement. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)