UPDATE 1-SunTrust CEO says mortgage buybacks rise in Q4

* CEO says repurchases will above prior quarters
* Bank recorded $440 million in repurchase costs in Q3
* CEO says repurchases are a "volatile issue"
Dec 6 SunTrust Banks Inc's
fourth-quarter mortgage repurchase costs will be "well above"
those of previous periods, the regional bank's chief executive
said on Tuesday.
"This is a frustrating process and one that's increasingly
difficult to predict," said Bill Rogers, SunTrust's Chief
Executive Officer at Goldman Sachs Group Inc's financial
services conference in New York.
Investors have been pressing U.S. banks to buy back
now-soured home loans made during the housing boom. The loans
were then bundled into mortgage-backed securities bought by
outside investors, who now allege the loans do not meet
guarantees made by the banks at the time they were packaged and
sold.
Analysts estimate the repurchases could add billions in
costs to an industry still recovering from the 2008 financial
crisis.
For Atlanta-based SunTrust, the bank's repurchase costs
have been steadily rising.
Repurchase costs rose to $440 million in the third quarter
from $263 million a year ago.
Rogers said he believes mortgage problems as a whole have
crested for the industry but conceded buying back now-soured
mortgages is a "volatile issue."