SunTrust Banks profit rises 55 percent

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
July 20 SunTrust Banks Inc's quarterly profit rose almost 55 percent, as the southeastern U.S. bank earned more from lending and set aside less money to cover bad loans.
Net income rose to $275 million, or 50 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $178 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.