BRIEF-SunTrust says cooperating with broad U.S. probe into foreclosure expenses

Aug 6 SunTrust Banks Inc : * Says has been cooperating with federal prosecutors in broader-based industry

probe into foreclosure expenses -- SEC filing * Says has been cooperating with office of U.S. attorney for the southern

district of New York * Says probe concerns claims for expenses charged by law firms in connection

with foreclosure of loans backed by fannie mae, freddie mac

or the fha * Says probe relates to a private whistleblower lawsuit that was filed under

seal and remains in its early stages * Says it held unsuccessful settlement talks with U.S. attorney's office, and

that it is unclear how that office may proceed
