公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 7日 星期五 04:19 BJT

BRIEF-SunTrust Banks up 1.6 percent in extended trading

NEW YORK, Sept 6 SunTrust Banks Inc : * Shares up 1.6 percent in extended trading

