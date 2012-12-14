版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 15日 星期六 05:15 BJT

New Issue-SunTrust Banks sells $450 mln in perpetuals

Dec 14 SunTrust Banks Inc on Thursday
sold $450 million of non-cumulative preferred shares, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $150 million. 
    Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup,
Goldman Sachs, SunTrust and UBS were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: SUNTRUST BANKS

AMT $450 MLN    COUPON 5.875 PCT   MATURITY    PERPTUAL
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY    3/15/2013 
MOODY'S Ba1     YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  12/2/2012   
S&P BB-PLUS     SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH N/A                          NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐