Hong Kong's Choi family back out of RAB deal -FT

LONDON Aug 31 Hong Kong's billionaire Choi
family has backed out of plans to acquire funds from RAB
Capital RAB.L, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
The newspaper said the collapse of the deal is not
understood to have had a material monetary impact on the
London-based hedge fund manager. [ID:nLDE75R0H8]
However, it means RAB will have to revisit its plan to
retrench its business around its main legacy Special Situations
Fund.
The newspaper said RAB confirmed that talks with Sunwah had
fallen through, but declined to comment further.
While a person close to the firm, cited in the article,
said RAB is happy to continue running the funds, it had
intended to sell to Sunwah.
Sunwah Group -- a conglomerate whose business interests
include seafood, real estate and technology, owned by the Choi
family -- is the major shareholder in Sunwah International
(SWH.TO).
RAB was not available for immediate comment.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Gary Hill)