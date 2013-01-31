Coke says did not intend Super Bowl ad to be derogatory

LOS ANGELES Jan 31 The Coca-Cola Co on
Thursday said it has spoken with an American-Arab group that
criticized its Super Bowl advertisement for being racist,
calling the discussion a "productive conversation."
"We are very concerned by these allegations and in no way is
our ad meant to be derogatory to any group," said Coke
spokeswoman Lauren Thompson in an emailed statement.
The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee on Wednesday
sharply criticized the Super Bowl ad depicting an Arab walking
through the desert with a camel, which is set to air on CBS
during the big game on Sunday before an expected audience of
more than 100 million U.S. viewers.