Superbug structure model seen boosting drug search

* Superbug enzyme NDM-1 is spreading around the world
* New knowledge of structure should intensify search for
drugs
LONDON, Sept 6 Scientists have deciphered the
structure of NDM-1, a vicious form of bacteria resistant to even
the most powerful class of antibiotics, and built a model to
help drug researchers in the hunt for more effective medicines.
In a study published on Tuesday, researchers from the
Medical Research Council's (MRC) research complex at Harwell,
central England, said the discovery of the structure of NDM-1 --
or New Delhi metallo-beta-lactamase 1 -- was a crucial step in
understanding how it worked and finding new ways to fight it.
NDM-1 makes bacteria resistant to almost all antibiotics,
including the most powerful class, carbapenems. It emerged in
India more than three years ago and has spread across the world.
The enzyme has the ability to break up, or hydrolyse, an
antibiotic and make it ineffective. It has been found in a wide
variety of bugs, including familiar pathogens such as
Escherichia coli, or E. coli.
"NDM-1 is a serious threat to human health. The enzyme it
carries is able to degrade many forms of antibiotic and render
them useless," Simon Phillips, director of the research complex,
said in his study.
"In addition, the gene for NDM-1 can be passed between
different bacteria so can spread rapidly in the population and
generate drug resistance in different diseases."
His findings were published in the online journal Acta
Crystallographica Section F: Structural Biology and
Crystallization Communications.
In recent years, there has been growing concern that the
usefulness of antibiotics could be coming to an end as the
bacteria that cause disease become increasingly resistant to
these drugs.
More than 25,000 people in the European Union die every year
from bacterial infections able to outsmart even the newest and
most powerful antibiotics.
No new drugs are on the horizon to tackle NDM-1 for at least
five or six years, and some scientists are concerned that only a
few major drug companies, such as Pfizer , Merck ,
GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca , have strong
antibiotic drug development programmes.
"Identifying the structure of NDM-1 is a crucial step
towards ensuring drug development is based on a sound
understanding of the mechanisms of bacterial resistance to
antibiotics," said Sharon Peacock, a member of MRC's infections
and immunity board.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland)