Supercar makers neglect women at their peril

* Fewer than 10 pct of U.S. supercar buyers are women
* But Porsche makes almost 25 pct of U.S. sales to women
* Proportion higher in China, world's top auto market
By Agnieszka Flak
JONA, Switzerland, May 19 Supercar makers are
like teenage boys at a high school dance, according to business
consultant Belinda Parmar. They don't have a clue how to speak
to women.
They may need to learn, and quickly.
With the number of financially independent women on the rise
across much of the world, high-performance carmakers risk losing
a potentially big market to more adaptable rivals.
"Any woman could drive those cars," said Sonja Heiniger, the
Swiss owner of an Internet services firm who has owned four
Lamborghinis and hits the racetrack in a Porsche.
"If you only address men, then that's a pity," the 76
year-old said as she touched the accelerator in her latest
Lamborghini, a $375,000 Gallardo Super Trofeo Stradale special
edition car in "rosso mars" red.
It may be more than a pity. It could prove costly.
While fewer than 10 percent of Lamborghinis and Ferraris in
the United States are bought by women, the figure for Porsche --
whose sportscars tend to be cheaper -- has climbed to almost a
quarter, according to forecasters IHS Automotive.
In China, one of the world's fastest-growing car markets,
Porsche makes almost 40 percent of its sales to women, helping
it to become a key profit engine for parent Volkswagen.
Porsche has picked tennis star Maria Sharapova as a brand
ambassador and expanded into sport-utility vehicles (SUVs), a
category which has proved popular among women.
But the high-performance car industry has a long way to go.
It remains dominated by gender stereotypes, with
scantily-clad models decorating the stands at car shows. And
most brands make little attempt to address women -- just look at
the number of car adverts in male-orientated magazines such as
GQ compared with Marie-Claire and Elle that have a more female
readership.
When luxury carmakers have tried to market to women, their
attempts have sometimes backfired.
An Aston Martin dealership in Britain organised a "Ladies
Day," offering an Estee Lauder make-up lesson after a test
drive, a move which some women criticised as patronising.
As a result, some carmakers appear wary of trying.
"It's like with an engineering degree which attracts more
men than women, that's just how it is," said Lamborghini Chief
Executive Stephan Winkelmann.
"Males are more into the car business and the super
sportscar is the pinnacle of that business." He added he would
like to see more women buyers, but would not push to attract
them in order "to keep the Lamborghini DNA as pure as possible".
FERRARI'S FEMALE FANS
Women tend to choose cars that are smaller, cheaper and more
fuel-efficient, according to a study by TrueCar.com, an
automotive pricing and information website.
While that may be true as a generalisation, there are women
who want cars that are powerful, loaded with features and fun to
drive just as much as men.
That appears to be especially the case in emerging markets.
Although Ferrari sells only around 8 percent of its cars in
the United States to women, the figure is about three times that
in China, IHS said. Women customers in China also often opt for
the more powerful and more expensive Ferrari 458 model.
"Women in China are proud of what they have achieved and let
it show," said Wolfgang Duerheimer, chief executive of Bentley,
a sister brand to Porsche in the Volkswagen stable.
The potential female customer base for high-performance cars
is getting bigger. A record 197 women made Forbes's list of
billionaires this year, up from 172 in 2014, though still a
small proportion of the 1,826 total, while countries such as
Britain are making progress in a drive to ensure more women are
represented in company boardrooms.
The car industry itself is changing, albeit slowly, with
Mary Barra now the chief executive of General Motors.
According to Parmar, CEO of consultants Lady Geek which is
advising carmakers such as Aston Martin and Lexus, high-end
brands should consider modifications for women drivers. Aston
Martin is planning a new crossover that will have a higher
sitting position as well as a slightly smaller steering wheel.
"It's about showing empathy in design so that I can get in
and out of a car wearing a skirt and not feel silly," Parmar
said.
But such empathy is generally in short supply.
"It's a miracle we still find a few vehicles interesting
enough for us to buy when nearly everything -- from planning,
design, marketing to customer service -- is done for men by
men," said Jane Nakagawa, managing director at U.S.-based
product and market strategy consultancy Portia Consulting.
Jessica Harris, an executive at an insurance company in
California, was taken aback by the lack of attention she
received during a visit to a local Maserati dealer.
"The salesman kept addressing only my husband, even though I
was the one asking the questions and had made it clear from the
start that it was me buying a car with my own money for me to
drive," she said.
(Additional reporting by Andreas Cremer in Berlin and Ben
Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Mark Potter)