Clash of Clans maker reports higher 2015 profit and sales

HELSINKI, March 9 Finnish mobile games maker
Supercell reported on Wednesday a rise in sales and core profit
last year, due to the continuing success of hit titles Clash of
Clans, Hay Day and Boom Beach.
Supercell said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation,
and amortisation increased to 848 million euros ($930 million)
from 515 million in 2014, while revenue rose to 2.11 billion
euros from 1.55 billion.
Chief Executive Ilkka Paananen said growth was driven by
rising sales in Asia, particularly in China, where Supercell
released Clash of Clans in all the main mobile application
stores in 2015.
In Supercell's games, a significant part of revenue comes
from in-game purchases. The company was listed the top earning
application publisher in the iOS App Store and the Google Play
Store in 2015 by research company App Annie, ahead of Candy
Crush maker King.
Japanese tech and telecoms company SoftBank Corp,
which owns a majority stake in Supercell, increased its holding
in the company to 77.3 percent during last year.
