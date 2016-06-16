UPDATE 3-Tencent nears $6.6 bln deal to buy majority stake in Supercell -source

* Tencent eyeing Supercell's R&D capability -analysts
* Deal will value Supercell at more than $9 bln -source
* Tencent may announce accord as early as next week -WSJ
* Deal would mark SoftBank's third asset sale in a month
By Liana B. Baker and Yimou Lee
June 15 Tencent Holdings Ltd is
nearing a $6.6 billion deal to buy a majority stake in Finland's
Supercell Oy, a person familiar with the matter said, in what
would be the biggest-ever purchase of a mobile games maker.
China's biggest social network and online entertainment
company plans to buy the 73.2 percent stake in Supercell from
Japanese media and telecoms company SoftBank Group Corp
, valuing the maker of the popular mobile game 'Clash of
Clans' at more than $9 billion, the person said, declining to be
identified because the matter was confidential.
Analysts said through the deal, Tencent could enhance
research and development capability and boost revenue in the
world's largest mobile gaming market.
China's mobile gaming revenue is likely to grow 17 percent
this year to 60 billion yuan ($9.11 billion), accounting for
nearly a quarter of the world's total, according to market
researcher TrendForce.
Known for investing in game developers through partnerships
and minority stakes, Tencent owns 'League of Legends' developer
Riot Games and has a stake in Activision Blizzard Inc,
the owner of the 'Call of Duty' franchise.
Last year, it bought a 15 percent stake in mobile game
developer Glu Mobile Inc, which developed the 'Deer
Hunter' and 'Kim Kardashian: Hollywood' games, for $126 million
in a move to expand in the U.S. gaming market.
Tencent's purchase of Supercell would surpass the previous
record gaming acquisition in November, when Blizzard paid $5.9
billion for 'Candy Crush Saga' creator King Digital
Entertainment.
"Tencent has weaker research and development capability and
such a deal could help enhance it," said senior director of
TrendForce Jeter Teo.
With Supercell's popular games, the deal could boost
Tencent's mobile gaming revenue and attract more gamers to the
company's ecosystem such as messaging app WeChat and social
media platform QQ, said Marie Sun at Morningstar.
Online gaming has long been Tencent's main cash cow. The
company reported a 43 percent revenue rise in the first quarter,
aided by growth in its gaming and advertising businesses.
The company has enough funds for its latest acquisition. It
had $8.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $2.9 billion
in borrowings at the end of the first quarter. Just last week,
it completed a $4.44 billion loan with 20 banks.
Tencent, which is in late-stage talks with SoftBank, is in
discussions with several financial investors, including
Hillhouse Capital Group, to join in the purchase as
co-investors, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday,
citing people familiar with the matter. (goo.gl/XqrgZy)
An agreement could be disclosed as early as next week, the
report said.
Tencent and SoftBank declined to comment, while officials at
Supercell were not immediately available to comment.
A deal with Tencent will also mark the third major asset
reshuffle by SoftBank in less than a month.
The Japanese media and telecoms company announced a plan
earlier this month to sell $10 billion worth of shares in
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to
cut debt, as well as a decision to sell its stake in GungHo
Online Entertainment Inc back to the mobile game maker
for 73 billion yen ($691 million).
SoftBank expects to book a profit of 200 billion yen to 250
billion yen ($1.89 billion to $2.36 billion) this financial year
from the Alibaba share sale, which will reduce its stake in the
Chinese firm to around 27 percent from 32.2 percent.
SoftBank said last year it had increased its controlling
stake in Supercell to 73.2 percent, without disclosing financial
details. Together with GungHo it had bought a majority stake in
the mobile games maker in 2013 for about $1.5 billion.
($1 = 6.5840 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in BENGALURU, Liana Baker in SAN
FRANCISCO, Yimou Lee and Tris Pan in HONG KONG; Additional
reporting by Elzio Barreto; Writing by Miyoung Kim; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta and Kenneth Maxwell)