UPDATE 1-Superior Energy posts higher profit on drilling demand

* Superior Energy Q1 EPS $0.42 vs $0.19 last year
* Superior Energy Q1 rev up 151 pct to $966.8 mln
* Oil States Q1 EPS $2.43 vs $1.13 last year
* Oil States Q1 rev up 45 pct to $1.1 bln
April 26 Superior Energy Services Inc
posted a higher first-quarter profit on strong growth at its
drilling and services segment, and raised its full-year profit
forecast.
The oilfield services company raised its 2012 profit outlook
to $3.30-$3.60 per share, from the $3.20-$3.60 per share it
forecast earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting $3.29 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
January-March net income rose to $53.9 million, or 42 cents
per share, from $15.5 million, or 19 cents per share, a year
ago.
Revenue rose 151 percent to $966.8 million,
Analysts had expected earnings of 59 cents per share on
revenue of $919.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Smaller peer Oil States International Inc posted a
higher first-quarter profit as increased drilling in the United
States boosted sales at its tubular services business.
January-March net income rose to $135.1 million, or $2.43
per share, from $62.1 million, or $1.13 per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 45 percent to $1.1 billion.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.79 per share on revenue
of $994.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Superior Energy's shares closed at $26.55, while Oil States'
closed at $73.81 on the New York Stock exchange on Thursday.